Karnataka bags global award for road safety media campaign

BENGALURU: Karnataka has won a bronze at the International Safety Media Awards (ISMA) for its state-level road safety mass media campaign implemented in 2024-25. The award was presented at the 16th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2026) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The campaign ‘Motorcycle Reconstruction’ demonstrated the science of speeding and its consequences, urging motorists to follow speed limits. It was combined with visible speed enforcement across the state.

According to the campaign evaluation, 13 fewer fatalities were recorded in the three months following the campaign compared to the three months before it. Message recall was higher among predominantly four-wheeler users (54.6%) than powered two-wheeler users (32.2%).

The post-campaign evaluation by NIMHANS and Vital Strategies examined public perception, speeding prevalence, enforcement and crash data. KSRSA Additional Commissioner and member-secretary J Purushotham said the authority would continue coordinating mass media campaigns with enforcement to address risky road-user behaviour.