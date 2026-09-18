Karnataka orders ground verification of crop damage in 53 more taluks across 17 districts

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has ordered ground verification of crop damage in 53 more taluks in 17 districts. KSNDMC analysed rainfall, soil moisture and crop data from June 1 to September 16 and identified the taluks for assessment in the third phase.

“Crop Loss GT” mobile app will be used during the survey to capture geo-tagged photographs, GPS coordinates and crop-loss details. Field inspections will be conducted on September 19 and 20, and reports are expected to be filed on September 21.

In the first phase, ground verification was conducted in 102 taluks. Of them, 101 were declared drought-hit, 89 severe drought and 12 moderate drought. Ground truthing has been completed in another 24 taluks.

KSNDMC analysed rainfall, soil moisture and crop-index data from June 1 to September 16 and identified 53 of the remaining 115 taluks for field verification in the third phase.

A taluk will be considered drought-hit if 33% or more crop loss is recorded. Taluks where crop loss exceeds 50% will be classified under the severe drought category. Taluks will be upgraded from moderate to severe drought category if more than 50% crop damage is found in over 80% of inspection locations. Field inspections will be conducted on September 19 and 20. Final reports are expected to be submitted by September 21. KSNDMC will continue weekly assessments till the end of monsoon, according to a press release.

23 more taluks added to drought-hit list

The state government on Wednesday declared 23 additional taluks as drought-hit following continued dry conditions and deficient monsoon rainfall across the state.