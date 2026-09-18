RGUHS to house India’s first pharmacy skill lab in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS, Bengaluru) and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI, New Delhi) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up the country’s first pharmacy skill lab at RGUHS’ Bheemanakuppe Research Centre.

The proposed skill lab will provide a modern and hands-on learning environment for pharmacy students, faculty members and professionals, with training in simulation, practical exercises and competency assessments. It will help learners apply classroom knowledge to real-world pharmacy practice and strengthen their professional preparedness.

RGUHS will have the Southern Zonal Centre for Faculty Development in Pharmacy Education and the Skill lab for Advanced Pharmacy Education Research and Innovation, according to the MoU. These centres will focus on faculty development, continuing pharmacy education, curriculum and assessment, educational technology, skill development, research methodology and professional development.

Advanced skill-training and research facilities such as simulated dispensing laboratories, AR/VR-based learning, advanced instrumentation, quality assurance and quality control training, and drug testing and research units are expected to be set up at RGUHS.

The PCI will be in charge of providing academic, policy and financial support, with RGUHS providing infrastructure, administrative support, laboratories, classrooms and other institutional facilities.