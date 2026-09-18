Tulu gets second additional administrative language status in Karnataka’s Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced that Tulu would be made the state's second additional administrative language in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

He also said that the government has decided on a new tourism policy covering the Malnad and coastal regions.

The policy envisages treating tourism projects in the regions as infrastructure projects and providing incentives to attract investment, besides giving investors more time to repay loans, Shivakumar said after the Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru.

"Today, we have decided to make Tulu a language applicable to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and to declare it as the state's second additional (administrative) language," he said.

The CM said the Tulu language spoken primarily in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts carries the potential for educational and cultural growth.

Those speaking this Dravidian language are concentrated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod in north Kerala, bordering Karnataka. Those speaking Tulu call their region as Tulu Nadu. The language sounds somewhat similar to Kannada and Malayalam, yet it holds a distinct identity.