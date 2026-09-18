Umar Khalid not convicted yet, not guilty: KPCC chief BK Hariprasad

BENGALURU: KPCC chief BK Hariprasad defended his remark calling jailed activist Umar Khalid a “nationalist”, saying he had no hesitation in making the statement. He said merely because a case has been registered, the person cannot be treated as guilty unless convicted by court.

Taking to social media, Hariprasad questioned which court declared Khalid an anti-national. “I have called Umar Khalid a nationalist and I have no hesitation in saying so. Just because a case has been registered against someone, they cannot be declared guilty by a court. After all, which court has declared Khalid an anti-national? Why has the case been kept pending without trial for six years? An allegation and proof of guilt are not the same. BJP state president BY Vijayendra and other BJP leaders are displaying their ignorance by failing to understand this basic legal principle,” he posted.

Hariprasad said nobody has given the BJP the authority to issue certificates of patriotism. “Patriotism does not mean supporting the BJP. Standing up for the Constitution, democracy, freedom of expression and justice is also patriotism. I certainly do not need to take lessons in patriotism from those who opposed the freedom struggle, the Constitution, the Tricolour and the national anthem,’’ he stated.

He stated that the BJP office is not a court and BJP leaders are not judges. They (the RSS) did not hoist the Tricolour at their office for almost 52 years, he added.

“Khalid is an educated, people-oriented activist who spoke on behalf of the people of the country. Those who call him anti-national are the real anti-nationals. I have called Umar Khalid a nationalist. No one has the right to call my statement anti-national,” he stated.