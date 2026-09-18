Two released on bail after stone-throwing incident during religious procession in Karnataka

BHATKAL (UTTARAKANNADA): Local police arrested two persons in connection with an incident of stone-throwing at a place of worship in Bhatkal. The two were produced before a court which released them on bail.

The incident took place when a religious procession was passing in front of the place of worship. The two accused have been identified as Jeevan Nagraj Naik and Devraj Ashok Naik. A JMFC court in Bhatkal granted them bail in connection with the case.

In his argument, counsels for the accused Suresh Konemane and Mangala Gonda submitted that there is no evidence pointing that the duo had thrown stones and the arrest has been made by the police to pacify the agitating mob and demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter. Accordingly, Judge Deepa Aralagundi released them on bail instructing them to cooperate with the investigation.

Tension prevailed for some time on Wednesday night when members of a particular community lodged a complaint with Bhatkal police alleging stone throwing. However, in a counter-complaint, Raju Naik, an office-bearer of a religious forum, stated that when the procession was passing in front of the place of worship, some miscreants threw stones from the top of a building. “We crossed a bridge and while nearing the place of worship around 9 pm on Wednesday, some miscreants threw stones at the procession. There was some tension when the incident occurred. It is the act of some miscreants who want to disturb peace in the taluk,” the counter-complaint complaint stated.

Naik has appealed to the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those found guilty. Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) M N Deepan visited the spot.