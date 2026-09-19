All Announcements will remain on paper: R Ashoka

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP mocked the Congress government for holding a special cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, saying that just like former CM Siddaramaiah’s Kalaburagi cabinet meeting, this too will not achieve anything. “The Congress government, thinking that it will achieve something, held a cabinet meeting in Mangaluru.

But no schemes will reach the coast,’’ leader of opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told reporters in Magadi on Friday. Ashoka pointed out that Siddaramaiah had held a cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi and announced Rs 5-6,000 crore rupees of projects.

“But nothing was achieved. Now Chief Minister DK Shivakumar went to a resort in Mangaluru and held a cabinet meeting. This too will turn out to be an attempt at misleading people. If they have money, they should say they will present the budget without taking loans.

This time they presented the budget after borrowing one-and-a-half lakh crore rupees, and they cannot even pay the interest on it,’’ he said. “The government should say what benefit came from the cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi.

This time too, the announcements will remain only on paper,” he said. Ashoka said transport corporations need Rs 5,000 crore and even salaries have not been paid to employees. Anganwadi workers have not been given a salary hike. Medicines are not available in hospitals. They keep making announcement after announcement on drought. After everything, they have said they will send a delegation to the Centre, he added.