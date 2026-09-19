Conserve biodiversity for future generations: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: “The seeds we conserve today will become the foundation of food security for future generations,” said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday, stressing the need to conserve biodiversity and sustainably use plant genetic resources to build a resilient bio-economy. He called for the integration of traditional knowledge, modern science and digital technologies.

Addressing a national seminar on “Harnessing Plant Genetic Resources of Peninsular India – From Biodiversity Hotspot to Sustainable Bio-resource Hub” organised by the Indian Society of Plant Genetic Resources (ISPGR), the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) at Hesaraghatta, the Governor highlighted Karnataka’s rich biodiversity and its traditional crops, including millets, sorghum, oilseeds, and medicinal plants.

He said indigenous crop varieties that are overlooked today could emerge as climate-resilient, disease-resistant and nutrient-rich crops in the future. He said transforming Peninsular India from a biodiversity hotspot into a sustainable bio-resource hub would require a strong value chain covering conservation, research, innovation, value addition and entrepreneurship, while ensuring greater benefits for farmers.

He urged universities and research institutions to strengthen the “Lab to Land” and “Land to Lab” approaches by incorporating farmers’ experiences and traditional knowledge into scientific research.