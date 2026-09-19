Drive to clear e-Swathu backlog in Karnataka

BENGALURU: RDPR Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre has announced a fresh push to clear the long-pending backlog of e-Swathu (digital property record) applications across Karnataka.

The minister acknowledged that thousands of rural property owners who applied for e-Swathu months, even years, ago have faced delays due to technical glitches, while many long-time residents who built homes without complete documentation have been unable to secure records at all, a gap that prompted the government to constitute a committee of panchayat members to find a resolution.

Under the revamped e-Swathu 3.0 system, the government plans to fast-track applications for verified rural landowners while introducing a parallel documentation route for undocumented occupants — accepting electricity bills, tax receipts, ration cards, residence and voter ID proof, along with a notarised self-declaration affidavit.

The rollout will proceed in phases: district-level scrutiny begins on October 2, followed by a door-to-door verification campaign from November 1, on Karnataka Rajyotsava. Properties up to 4,000 sqft, including houses and sites, will be covered, with gram sabhas convened village-wise to confirm that applicants are genuine resident owners. A 21-day public objection window will follow before approvals are finalised.

Ineligible categories include government land, forest land and unauthorised constructions on B-kharab (unassessed/revenue wasteland) sites and existing structures there will face removal, unless regularised under separate provisions.