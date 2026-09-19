ED posts on X: Congo trail centre of probe into Satish’s investments

BELAGAVI: A trail leading from parts of Karnataka to the Democratic Public of Congo has emerged as a key focus of the Enforcement Directorate’s ongoing investigation into the alleged undisclosed overseas investments involving PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, his family and associates.

In a fresh post on X on September 17, the ED stated that during the recent searches at multiple locations in the state, it was found that relatives and family members of Jarkiholi, his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi, son Rahul Jarkiholi and sister Mahadevi Manjunath, who is also wife of Excise Joint Commissioner Y D Manjunath, had acquired shareholdings in several foreign entities, including M/s Eldorado Mining Resources, Congo, and M/s Nava Aurum Mining Limited, Zambia.

“It also emerged that Mr Satish Jarkiholi had acquired an approximately 40 per cent stake in M/s Magnitude Star Sarl, Congo, which is engaged in the gold-mining business. Documents relating to several other foreign entities owning mining assets in Africa were also found and seized.

During the simultaneous searches at multiple locations, including the minister’s residences in Gokak and Dollars Colony, his office-cum-residence on Crescent Road in Bengaluru, and properties in Gokak and Belagavi, ED officials made significant recoveries relating to alleged violations under FEMA (sic),’’ the post read.

The evidence gathered during the searches indicated that a substantial investment expenditure in a Congo-based entity had been made in cash through unauthorised channels.