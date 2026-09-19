Karnataka cabinet clears Rs 32,611 cr projects for state

MANGALURU: The state cabinet on Friday approved projects worth Rs 32,611 crore, with major allocations earmarked for rural infrastructure, roads, digital infrastructure and social welfare, besides clearing a landmark 30% reservation for Scheduled Tribe communities in Group C and D posts in the Forest Department.
Briefing reporters, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked under the Mukhyamantri Grameen Rasthe Yojane for developing 15,000 km of rural roads across the state. Another Rs 6,000 crore was sanctioned for constructing cement concrete (CC) roads and drainage systems in villages.
The cabinet approved 30% reservation in Forest Department’s Group C and D posts for 13 Scheduled Tribe communities, including Soliga, Jenu Kuruba, Malekudiya, Yerava, Siddi, Betta Kuruba and Koraga.
The cabinet also accorded in-principle approval to the Karnataka Sustainable Data Centre Policy-2026, envisaging investments of Rs 1,300 crore to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure.
DCM Dr G Parameshwara said the government has decided to allot 10 acres at Badaga-Ekkur near Suratkal for the construction of a Tirupati Venkateswara Temple and Kalyana Mantapa. The cabinet also approved Rs 151 crore for procuring 72,000 ballot boxes for the upcoming zilla, taluk and gram panchayat elections.
The government announced 700 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), including 300 funded through mining revenue and 200 under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, besides sanctioning Rs 57.15 crore for computers and UPS systems for newly established village libraries.
Earlier in the day, Shivakumar and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers at the Kadri Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple before travelling in an open bus from the Circuit House to Praja Soudha, where they were greeted by cheering crowds. The chief minister said similar cabinet meetings would be held in other regions of the state to promote balanced development.