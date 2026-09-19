Karnataka cabinet clears Rs 32,611 cr projects for state

MANGALURU: The state cabinet on Friday approved projects worth Rs 32,611 crore, with major allocations earmarked for rural infrastructure, roads, digital infrastructure and social welfare, besides clearing a landmark 30% reservation for Scheduled Tribe communities in Group C and D posts in the Forest Department.

Briefing reporters, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked under the Mukhyamantri Grameen Rasthe Yojane for developing 15,000 km of rural roads across the state. Another Rs 6,000 crore was sanctioned for constructing cement concrete (CC) roads and drainage systems in villages.

The cabinet approved 30% reservation in Forest Department’s Group C and D posts for 13 Scheduled Tribe communities, including Soliga, Jenu Kuruba, Malekudiya, Yerava, Siddi, Betta Kuruba and Koraga.

The cabinet also accorded in-principle approval to the Karnataka Sustainable Data Centre Policy-2026, envisaging investments of Rs 1,300 crore to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure.