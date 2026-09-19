Karnataka milk farmers demand Rs 8 per litre hike, threaten protest

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Milk Producers Association on Friday submitted a memorandum and held a meeting with Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) officials seeking a hike in milk prices by Rs 8 per litre with immediate effect.

Association President P Nagaraj said, due to severe drought this year, there has been a drastic reduction in the availability of fodder, which has directly affected the milk procurement.

Three months back, KMF procured 1.11crore litres of milk a day; this has now reduced to 1.03 crore litres a day. The quality of milk and the total solid fat content in the milk have also started to reduce, impacting the milk and curd quality.

They said they have given the KMF and the state government three days’ time to take a decision, failing which they will stage a state-wide protest on September 22.

He said the last milk price hike was done in April 2025. But since then, there has been a 40% hike in milk packaging cost. It costs around 70 paise to package each milk packet.