Karnataka woman throws two kids including her daughter into open well, nephew dies

MANGALURU: Uppinangady Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two children, including her three-year-old daughter, into a well at Perne following a quarrel with her husband on Saturday. One of the children, her sister-in-law’s son, died in the incident.

The woman, Noorunisa (28), allegedly threw her daughter Aliya (3) and her sister-in-law’s son Rabik (3) into a well in the front yard of their house. Rabik died, while Aliya was rescued and is undergoing treatment. She is reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, Noorunisa had an argument with her husband, Sinan, a mechanic at Perne, over a marital dispute during a phone conversation on Saturday. Following the quarrel, she allegedly threw the children into the well in a fit of rage.

The incident came to light after nearby residents heard the children screaming and rushed to the spot. It was initially suspected that the children had accidentally fallen into the well. However, during the investigation, police allegedly found that Noorunisa had pushed them into the well following the argument with her husband.

At the time of the incident, other family members had gone to attend a function, leaving Noorunisa and her sister-in-law Shifana at home.

Local residents rescued both children and shifted them for medical treatment. Rabik later died, while Aliya survived.

Noorunisa and Sinan have been married for five years. Police have registered a case against Noorunisa under Sections 103 and 109 of the BNS.