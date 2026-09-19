KPCC flags Karnataka SIR flaws, seeks clarifications

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad has flagged several alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka and urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to provide point-to-point clarifications before the process is taken forward.

In a letter to the CEO, Hariprasad said the SIR 2026 process had gaps, mismatches, lop-sidedness and arbitrariness and sought assurances to address the issues. He questioned discrepancies in the SIR 2026 electoral data, noting that the exercise began with 5,54,22,344 electors, the same as the 2025 Final Roll.

He sought clarification on whether any additions, deletions or rectifications were made before SIR commenced on June 30. Hariprasad also flagged mismatches between ASDDO figures and deletions from the 2025 roll across several Assembly Constituencies. He said the variations with ASDDO figures higher in some constituencies and lower in others, have been categorised as “Unexplained Voters” and require AC-wise reconciliation.

While acknowledging that individual discrepancies could have technical explanations, Hariprasad said the issues collectively raised concerns about the transparency, consistency and auditability of the SIR process.