Multiple protests ahead of Karnataka cabinet meeting, police detain agitators

MANGALURU: Multiple protests were held in Mangaluru on Friday ahead of the Cabinet meeting, with police detaining several protesters from the Social Democratic Party of India, CPIM and the Mangaluru Bar Association.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a black-flag demonstration and attempted to wave black flags at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, demanding justice over the murder of Abdul Rahiman Kolthamajal. The protesters raised slogans and expressed opposition to the government’s handling of the case, particularly after one of the accused, Bharath Kumdel, secured bail. The protesters were detained by police at Rao and Rao Circle.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders staged a protest at Bendorwell, demanding that the development policy for coastal Karnataka be formulated in a people-centric manner. They also called for an end to corporate-oriented public-private partnership policies. The CPIM leaders were detained by police at Bendorwell before they could take out a rally towards the DC’s office.

The Mangaluru Bar Association took out a rally from the District Court premises towards the deputy commissioner’s office but were detained near Bunts Hostel. The advocates demanded a permanent solution to the mobile jammer at the district prison.

Association president Jagadish Shenava said the jammer has caused serious network disruptions for residents, businesses and court complexes in the vicinity of the prison.