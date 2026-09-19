Siddaramaiah-Rajanna luncheon meet adds to Congress intrigue

TUMAKURU: As Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his colleagues were busy with the cabinet meeting in Mangaluru, former chief minister Siddaramaiah held a luncheon meeting with former minister K N Rajanna at the latter’s residence in Tumakuru on Friday, adding fresh intrigue to the Congress’ ongoing power equations.

Siddaramaiah was here to launch a book on artist late P R Thippeswamy’s literary works and inaugurate a private hospital, both concerned with the Kuruba community, signalling that he is the community’s undisputed leader.

The meeting comes amid a series of statements by Rajanna and Siddaramaiah that have kept the Congress leadership and Shivakumar’s leadership ambitions in the spotlight.

“Siddaramaiah is an undisputed leader. There is no question of him fading into the background. He will remain active. Ups and downs are common in politics,” Rajanna said a few hours before the meeting.

Rajanna, who had on Thursday said Vokkaliga voters tend to support former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, later made a sarcastic amendment to his statement, saying Vokkaligas vote for Shivakumar, “which is why the Congress made him chief minister.”

His remarks drew a sharp response from BJP Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who questioned Shivakumar’s reported confidence about leading the Congress in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Citing Rajanna’s remarks, Ashoka said, “Rajanna himself has said that Vokkaligas will not vote just by looking at Shivakumar’s face and that even if they do, it would be only around five per cent.”