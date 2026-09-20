Directed forest department not to issue notices to farmers, says DK Shivakumar

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he had directed forest department officials not to issue fresh notices to farmers or allow any new encroachments.

Shivakumar was speaking at an interaction and public meeting organised by the district administration at the Government First Grade College grounds in Thirthahalli to discuss concerns and the impact of the Kasturirangan report on the Malnad region.

The meeting was attended by local farmers, members of the public and elected representatives. “Whatever happens, we have to protect the land. We too have a bond with the land and the environment,” Shivakumar said. He said the government would visit people’s homes, hold discussions, and then convene a special session to seek the views of local MLAs and other representatives before taking steps. He said farmers should not be forced to migrate.

The state cabinet had decided to formulate a new tourism policy covering eco-tourism in the Malnad region along with the 364-km coastal belt, he said. He said his government had introduced land rights under ‘Bagair Hukum’ and land rights for cultivators. “I will speak to the Centre about reducing the tax on arecanut,” he stressed.

Shivakumar said he would convene a separate meeting to discuss Section 94C issues and would discuss physical surveys and other matters with MLAs. District Minister in-charge S Madhu Bangarappa said the government would address Malnad residents’ concerns and work to resolve forest-related issues.