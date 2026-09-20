Forest Department conducts tree survey on 430-acre HMT land

BENGALURU: To ensure that status quo of the HMT land at Peenyain Jalahalli is maintained and to prevent further felling of trees or sale of land, the forest department is conducting a detailed tree survey on the land.

The department is also geotagging each tree and conducting species assessments of all plants on the 430 acre 21.853 guntas of land which is under litigation. The Karnataka High Court is hearing the case pertaining to possession and ownership of the land, which is currently under ownership of the HMT, a public sector undertaking (PSU).

A forest department official said that earlier the landscape housed sandalwood and teak trees, as the entire area was the Peenya Plantation and Jarakabande Sandal reserve, which are forest land. “There are reports of alleged tree felling despite court directions to maintain the status quo. To ensure that the status of the land is not altered, we are undertaking a detailed survey of the landscape.

The small plants and mushrooming saplings are also being accounted for. The tree census and landscape report will also be submitted to the court for documentation,” said the official who did not want to be named.

It may be recollected that in June, the forest department sent a letter to HMT Limited asking them to return the land parcel, the current market value of which is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore.