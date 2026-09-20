‘Honorarium’ or bribe? Chaos breaks out as minister Shivalinge Gowda defends ‘tips’ for officials

HASSAN: Chaos broke out at the ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ in Sakleshpur on Saturday after Hassan District In-charge Minister KM Shivalinge Gowda made a controversial statement.

While addressing public grievances, Gowda claimed there is nothing wrong with citizens giving an “honorarium” to officials who complete their work on time, as long as the money is not demanded forcibly.

Punit, a local farmer from Alur, who came there with a land-related issue, strongly condemned the minister’s statement. Backing Punit, other attendees at the event also voiced their disapproval, calling out the minister for allegedly defaming a section of upright officials.

Realising the impact of his remarks, the minister attempted to clarify his stance, asserting that citizens should simply show respect to officials who discharge their duties honestly and on time. “I only said that we should appreciate officials for their work; I never suggested giving them bribes,” the minister explained.

Meanwhile, Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari stepped in to pacify the agitated crowd and the protesting youth, issuing clarifications on the minister’s behalf to de-escalate the tension. She stated that the minister’s comments had been misinterpreted by the public. She will take strict action if any official demands a bribe to discharge their duty.