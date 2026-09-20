Karnataka ranks 3rd in NITI Aayog’s electric mobility index

BENGALURU: Karnataka bagged the third position with a score of 73 points in the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2025 released by NITI Aayog on Saturday. The awards were announced during the launch of the IEMI 2025 in Delhi.

The state was also listed as one of the leading large states classified as top performers, alongside Maharashtra, reflecting its progress in advancing electric mobility.

According to NITI Aayog, Delhi topped the overall ranking with a score of 84, followed by Maharashtra at 78. Karnataka secured the third position with 73, followed by Chandigarh (71) and Goa (65). The Index classifies jurisdictions scoring 65 and above as top performers.

Karnataka recorded a score of 97 in the ‘Charging Infrastructure Readiness’ category, the highest in the country. This, officials in the energy department said, highlighted the state’s progress in developing the infrastructure required to support electric vehicle adoption.

Additional Chief Secretary, energy department, Gaurav Gupta said, “Karnataka’s electric mobility initiatives include BESCOM EV Mithra, a unified electric vehicle charging application, a single-window clearance system and an EV accelerator cell. Karnataka was also the first state in India to introduce a dedicated electric vehicle policy in 2017, covering vehicle sales, charging infrastructure and dedicated manufacturing zones.”

“Karnataka accounts for 8.81% of India’s overall EV registrations. The state ranks second in both two-wheeler and four-wheeler registrations, after Maharashtra. In e-bus registrations, Karnataka ranks third, after Delhi and Maharashtra,” Gupta said.