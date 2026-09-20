KPSC recruitment scam after CID, ED arrests IAS officer Gangwar, aide for questioning

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into suspected illegal monetary transactions linked to an alleged scam in the veterinary officer recruitment examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Following a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ED officials reportedly arrested suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and Basavaraj Kannale, the middleman, who were allegedly involved in the scam.

They were arrested from the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on Friday evening.

ED officials were already questioning the two in the prison for the last four days. As they refused to cooperate with the investigation, ED arrested the duo and produced them before the jurisdictional court. Now, they have been taken to ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office in Jalahalli and their interrogation continues.

Gangwar, who served as KPSC Examination Controller when the alleged scam took place, and Kannale, an alleged middleman and key accused in the case, were first arrested by CID. After the CID investigation was completed, they were remanded to judicial custody on September 9.

ED’s arrest on Friday is under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The alleged scam surfaced after some candidates pointed to OMR sheet manipulation, question paper leak and training the selected candidates at a resort with the leaked questions.