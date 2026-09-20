Over 200 taluks likely to be declared drought-hit in Karnataka: Deputy CM

More than 200 taluks across Karnataka are likely to be included in the drought-affected list as the government assesses them in phases based on prescribed criteria and ground-truthing, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday.

He said 101 taluks were declared drought-affected in the first phase, followed by another 24. An additional 52 taluks are expected to be declared drought-affected in the next three to four days.

In the subsequent phase, ground-truthing will be undertaken in around 50 more taluks before a decision is taken based on the assessment, he added.

"Based on the data available now, more than 200 taluks across the state are likely to be included in the drought-affected list," Parameshwara, who holds the Revenue portfolio, told reporters here.

He said the situation would continue to be reviewed until the end of the monsoon season. Taluks such as Jagaluru, which have not yet been included, could also be declared drought-affected in subsequent phases if they meet the prescribed criteria.

"People need not be anxious if their taluk has not yet been included in the list," he said.

Parameshwara said a three-day Special Session of the state legislature has been convened to discuss the drought situation and the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats ecologically sensitive areas.

The losses caused by drought, assistance to farmers and the relief sought from the Union government will be discussed during the session, while the views of the Opposition will also be taken into consideration, he said.

Discussions will also be held on seeking drought relief and a waiver of farmers' loans from the Centre. The state government intends to take the Opposition into confidence and present Karnataka's demands before the Union government, he said.

An estimated loss of around Rs 18,000 crore has been reported in the 101 taluks declared drought-affected in the first phase, and the state has sought around Rs 3,500 crore from the Union government as relief, the Deputy CM said.

The amount was sought as part of the first memorandum. The government will submit second and third memoranda incorporating losses in taluks declared drought-affected in subsequent phases, he said.

Last year, Karnataka suffered estimated losses of around Rs 39,000 crore and sought Rs 18,000 crore in relief from the Centre. However, the state received only about Rs 3,400 crore, he said.

In view of the severe distress faced by farmers, the union government should consider measures to support farmers across the country, Parameshwara said.

Referring to the farm loan waiver announced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said the state government would also urge the Centre to waive farmers' loans this time.

Karnataka is not receiving its due share and funds under various schemes are not being released adequately by the Union government, Parameshwara alleged.

"Karnataka is yet to receive around Rs 17,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission," he said, alleging that the Centre was adopting a "step-motherly attitude" towards the state.

He said the state government would place its demands before the Centre after taking the Opposition into confidence.

(With inputs from PTI)