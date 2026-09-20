People’s livelihood more important than mere emotions, says D K Shivakumar

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said here on Saturday that politics should focus on people’s livelihood and well-being rather than on emotions. He was responding to Shivamogga BJP MLA SN Channabasappa’s demand that the full six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ should be sung instead of the customary two stanzas.

The CM was at an interaction programme organised by the district administration to discuss concerns and the impact of the Kasturirangan report on the Malnad region, in Thirthahalli on Saturday.

As Channabasappa made his suggestion at the start of the interaction, there was commotion with Congress workers shouting slogans favouring Shivakumar.

Later addressing the gathering, Shivakumar commented on Channabasappa’s remarks, saying the Centre recently decided to introduce the full version of the song, but acknowledged that BJP and Congress have their own views on the issue. “I have come into politics to work for people, not to do politics over emotions,” he said.

Shivakumar said the people who had gathered at the event remained despite the rain and heat because their livelihood and daily survival were more important to them. “People’s livelihood is important. We should do politics around their lives, not do politics by putting their lives aside,” he said.