Poor health forces Amit Shah to cancel scheduled programme in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah was forced to cancel his scheduled programmes in the state after a sudden illness on Saturday. Before flying back to New Delhi, he was treated for several hours by a team of doctors at the hotel where he was staying.

Sources said Shah was suffering from hyperacidity-related ailments and dehydration and was treated with intravenous fluids to maintain the electrolyte balance. He was asked to rest as his blood pressure was fluctuating, they added.

Shah was treated by a team of doctors led by Dr Arun Pratap and they were assisted by specialists from the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi (KMCRI). As the doctors were satisfied with Shah’s recovery, they gave him the green signal to leave the hotel by 5.30 pm.

Shah was to dedicate the KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College to public, inaugurate the KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre and take part in a cooperative society function at Eksamba of Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district. He arrived in Hubballi at 1.30 am on Saturday.

Shah’s health was normal in the morning. He met BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.