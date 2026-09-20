Poor health forces Amit Shah to cancel scheduled programme in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah was forced to cancel his scheduled programmes in the state after a sudden illness on Saturday. Before flying back to New Delhi, he was treated for several hours by a team of doctors at the hotel where he was staying.
Sources said Shah was suffering from hyperacidity-related ailments and dehydration and was treated with intravenous fluids to maintain the electrolyte balance. He was asked to rest as his blood pressure was fluctuating, they added.
Shah was treated by a team of doctors led by Dr Arun Pratap and they were assisted by specialists from the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute, Hubballi (KMCRI). As the doctors were satisfied with Shah’s recovery, they gave him the green signal to leave the hotel by 5.30 pm.
Shah was to dedicate the KLE Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorusavirmath Medical College to public, inaugurate the KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre and take part in a cooperative society function at Eksamba of Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district. He arrived in Hubballi at 1.30 am on Saturday.
Shah’s health was normal in the morning. He met BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.
What transpired at the meeting is not known, but BJP sources said the leaders apprised Shah about the padayatra taken by state leaders, state government’s decision on Vande Mataram and other political developments.
As Shah was getting ready to leave for the KLE Medical College inauguration by 11 am, he developed complications. He was dehydrated as he vomited excessively, leading to dehydration. As doctors advised him against attending the inauguration, he skipped it. As the treatment continued for hours and he was advised rest, he cancelled the Belagavi programme.
Youth Congress workers held
The police picked up members of Yuva Congress, which is a youth wing of Congress, near Bidnal here on Saturday. The workers protested strongly and questioned Shah about Gen Z issues.
Amit Shah Visits KLE
Hubballi: After recovering from an illness caused by hyperacidity-related ailments, dehydration and fluctuations in blood pressure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the campus of Jagadguru Gamgadharaswmiji Moorusavirmath Medical College and KLE Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Hubballi on Saturday. Shah said the KLE Society has been serving the nation for over 110 years through education and healthcare.
The new facility, with 250 MBBS seats and 1,200 beds, 300 of which are reserved for the poor, marks a new milestone in extending world-class healthcare in Karnataka. Shah was to inaugurate the medical education institute and the healthcare facility, but skipped due to ill health. He, however, lit the lamp to informally inaugurate the facilities.