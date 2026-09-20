State did its bit, now Centre must waive off farm loans, says G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday urged the Centre to waive farm loans across the country, saying that the Karnataka government had already waived interest on farm loans and was seeking further relief for distressed farmers.

“The Centre should waive farmers’ loans across the country. Let it take full credit for the decision; we will not seek any credit,” he said, recalling the Rs 72,000-crore farm loan waiver announced by the then UPA government under former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Speaking at a ‘Praja Seva Andolana’ meeting at Huliyurdurga in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, Parameshwara said a three-day special Assembly session has been convened from September 21 to 23 specifically to discuss farmers’ problems and the drought situation. The Kasturirangan committee report, particularly its implications for protecting green areas and forests in seven districts, would also be discussed.

He said the government had decided to provide 15 lakh housing sites, measuring 30x40 sqft, to poor families across the state, with five lakh sites targeted for distribution by December. In Tumakuru district, preparations were under way to develop around 20,000 sites, while 10,000 sites had been sought for Kunigal.

“There is no shortage of funds. Prepare and distribute the 10,000 sites,” Parameshwara told Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath. He also announced that an engineering college sanctioned for Kunigal would begin functioning next year and said efforts were being made to secure a government medical college for Tumakuru.