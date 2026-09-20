Tourism policy focuses on Karavali-Malnad region, says minister KJ George

BENGALURU: The recently approved Karavali Malnad Karnataka Tourism Policy 2026 has been introduced to position the coastal and Malnad region as a leading tourism investment zone.

With a series of fiscal and administrative measures listed, the policy provides for special incentives to investors, providing simplified approval mechanisms to attract greater private capital into the tourism sector, said Tourism Minister KJ George.

The policy announced the creation of a dedicated Tourism Investment Facilitation Cell and single-window system to support investors from project conception through approvals and implementation.

The system will facilitate coordination with multiple departments, end-to-endprocessing of applications and grievance resolution, said tourism department officials.

The policy proposes several measures to ease investment in tourism projects, including a land pooling programme, land lease policy, simplification of land conversion requirements, reimbursement of land conversion fees, property tax exemption and many more in designated tourism investment promotion areas.

Specific tourism projects may also be eligible for interest subsidies and enhanced capital investment subsidies, while the policy provides support for medical and educational tourism, the officials said. The policy provides an outlay of Rs 500 crore.