26% of UGCET engineering seats remain unallotted in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The number of unallotted engineering seats through Karnataka’s Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) has risen sharply, with 26.35% of the total available seats for engineering and architecture going unclaimed this year, compared to 18.12% last year (2025). While industry veterans have sought to explain the rise in vacancies by pointing to an increase in the number of engineering colleges and seats, the state government is monitoring the trend with concern.

As per data shared with TNIE by KEA, a total of 85,020 engineering and architecture seats were available in 2025, of which 15,403 remained unallotted. In 2026, of the 94,318 available seats, 24,856 were left vacant.

“Before questioning why the number of unfilled seats has increased, one must also note that the number of engineering colleges has gone up every year. Compared to last year, at least 10 new engineering colleges have been added in the state this year. Naturally, the number of seats has also increased.

That is why the number of unfilled seats appears higher,” said Dr S Vidyashankar, vice-chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). Dr Vidyashankar also told TNIE that “the claim that students are turning away from engineering is false. In fact, the overall number of students entering higher education itself has declined.”