Ancient rock paintings found in Gadag

GADAG: Rock paintings, believed to be from the Mesolithic Age, and an inscription were discovered at the rocky region of Neelagund village near Gadag town. Researchers from Gadag and surrounding places are now visiting the small hill to see the paintings and the inscription. Neelagund hill is just 20 km from Gadag town.
It was not known until some researchers from other states visited the rock hills on the outskirts of Neelagund village. When the team arrived, some locals showed them the hillocks.
The team said that the rock paintings were found near those hills and rocky shelters hint that the people from the Middle Stone Age used to live there. However, Gadag researchers who visited the spot have called for a detailed research on the discoveries.
Though many shepherds and locals have been visiting the hill, they did not notice the rock paintings and inscriptions, and those who noticed did not understand what they were.
Neelagund hill has some small rocky hill ranges. Locals believe that the Pandavas visited there during their Agnatavasa and there was a big rock called Bheem Bande.
People who lived there used to cook food at the top of the hill. Dr Shwetha Bhasme, a historian from Gadag, said, “We are happy to find such rock paintings in our Gadag district’s Neelagund village.
These paintings depict the civilisation of ancient period and there should be more research. We will also visit the place and call the researchers to carry out a detailed study.”
A Gadag district administration official said they have seen the Bheem Bande but do not have an idea about the rock paintings.