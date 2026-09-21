Ancient rock paintings found in Gadag

GADAG: Rock paintings, believed to be from the Mesolithic Age, and an inscription were discovered at the rocky region of Neelagund village near Gadag town. Researchers from Gadag and surrounding places are now visiting the small hill to see the paintings and the inscription. Neelagund hill is just 20 km from Gadag town.

It was not known until some researchers from other states visited the rock hills on the outskirts of Neelagund village. When the team arrived, some locals showed them the hillocks.

The team said that the rock paintings were found near those hills and rocky shelters hint that the people from the Middle Stone Age used to live there. However, Gadag researchers who visited the spot have called for a detailed research on the discoveries.