Declare Gadag taluk drought-hit or will quit as MLA, says HK Patil

GADAG: Former minister and Gadag MLA HK Patil on Sunday warned that he will resign from his Assembly seat if Gadag taluk is not declared drought-hit by October 10. He was talking to farmers protesting against the taluk being left out of the drought-hit list by blocking a state highway connecting Karwar-Kaiga and Gadag-Ilkal near Mulgund town of Gadag district. Patil met the protesting farmers and said he will pressurise the government by resigning from the MLA post if Gadag taluk is not declared drought hit.

He asked why the taluk is not included in the list despite Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s visit. “Led by the district in-charge minister and MLAs, we met district officials. We had a clear picture of the severe drought conditions in the district. Following a report by officials, the CM visited the area and inspected the crops from Kadampur to Kurtakoti villages. Despite all this, why has Gadag taluk not been declared drought-hit? Who is obstructing this,” he asked.