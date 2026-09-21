Express Dialogues |'BDA ready for vertical challenge to meet growing housing demand'

Despite the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s sprawl, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has completed its golden jubilee, is no small fish. Its chairman NA Haris is a seasoned and suave politician who knows his worth and minces no words when it comes to policy matters.
In a frank and candid interaction with The New Indian Express, he justifies the tunnel road project and the need for a toll for vehicles using this road. Nothing is free, he reminds the citizens. Here are excerpts from the interview:
What are the major changes and new initiatives being taken up by BDA after its completion of 50 years?
We are focusing on the Peripheral Ring Road (Bengaluru Business Corridor), the sky deck project and the cut-and-cover short tunnel project from Esteem Mall to Mehkri Circle. We have also taken up the construction of high-end apartments to compete with private builders and will offer them at affordable prices.
Two projects have been launched, while two are nearing completion. As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, BDA planted around 15.6 lakh saplings in 12 hours and achieved a Guinness World Record. Also, BDA’s grievance redressal system has become an open house.
How has the public grievance redressal system been improved?
So far, around 96 public grievance meetings have been held. We received nearly 7,000 complaints, of which around 5,000 have been resolved. BDA has now become 98% paperless. Complaints are scanned and processed digitally. We aim to resolve complaints within 30 days.
What is the status of Shivaram Karanth Layout?
The layout has been formed, with around three crore square feet being returned to those who lost their land for the project. Over 4,000 applications were received for around 2,000-odd sites. The price was fixed at around Rs 6,000 per square foot.
Does BDA have sufficient land to develop more layouts?
We already have a BDA area, and the GBA has taken over that area. We will take over BMRDA and other areas, and will go a little farther to the outskirts for more development. All residential areas in the past were developed by BDA. We have also partnered with BMRDA now for BDA projects.
How will the proposed regularisation under Section 38D help?
People who have constructed houses on BDA-acquired land are being given an opportunity to regularise them by paying 50% of the guidance value as a one-time payment. A committee has been formed to examine the applications and land documents.
With Bengaluru running out of land, what is BDA’s plan for future development?
Wherever BDA gets land, we will develop layouts. But we are also considering vertical development. Bengaluru has already spread across 1,250 sqkm. While Delhi and Mumbai have grown vertically, we have done so horizontally. This has made infrastructure development and maintenance difficult. Bengaluru is almost touching Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu borders. Now the only area left is to go towards Tumakuru and Mysuru. Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. Its speed of growth is faster than New York and other cities. The government now needs to encash that speed.
What are the challenges to vertical development?
Bengaluru has four airport facilities, including the Jakkur Aerodrome, Yelahanka Air Force Station and HAL Airport, which impose height restrictions. This makes vertical development difficult. However, satellite cities and vertical development are needed to accommodate the city’s growth.
How many applications are pending with BDA for sites?
There are no pending applications. Recently, Arkavathi site allotment was announced, for which over 4,000 applications were received against over 2,000 sites. Applications are scrutinised based on seniority, number of attempts and other criteria before allotment. Apart from some alternate-site cases, there is no major pending demand.
What are Bengaluru’s biggest challenges?
Solid waste management is the biggest hurdle. The city generates a huge amount of garbage, and reducing waste at the individual level can improve the situation. There are also issues relating to contracts and tenders for waste management.
What do you say about Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s approach, especially pertaining to footpath clearance allegedly targeting small vendors and minorities?
He is a smart administrator and knows what he is doing. Footpath and vendor clearance is necessary; it is not a political game. Hawkers also need support. Designated hawker zones can be created to provide dedicated spaces. Footpaths must remain clear for pedestrian safety. At the same time, action is needed against groups exploiting vendors.
What is your response to concerns over the tunnel road?
There is a lot of noise about the tunnel road from a section of people. But tunnels are used in cities across the world. In Bengaluru, land acquisition is extremely expensive, and the government cannot spend such a huge amount on acquiring land. If the road goes underground, it reduces the need for land acquisition. As far as Lalbagh is concerned, the tunnel will go underneath it. There may be a small entry point or other infrastructure, but Lalbagh itself will remain. The project is being taken up for the public and not for any individual.
But the tunnel road will not be free for the general public. It is tolled...
Yes, it will be a toll road. If it is not tolled, where will the money come from? People cannot expect everything to be free. The government is already spending money on the five guarantee schemes, so there has to be a mechanism to recover the cost for infrastructure work. It will not be funded entirely by the government. Investors have to earn back their money, so they will collect a toll. No one is being forced to use the tunnel road, there are always other roads as options.
How will the tunnel road be maintained during heavy rain?
A properly constructed tunnel is different from an emergency underpass (Cauvery Magic Box). Air circulation, water management and other aspects will be scientifically addressed. Maintenance will be handled through the DBOT model - Design, Build, Operate and Transfer. You cannot compare the tunnel road to an underpass.
If land acquisition is such a problem, why the focus is not on bolstering the Metro and suburban rail networks?
Population is a huge issue. Metro is not enough, and increasing the capacity of a transit infrastructure through construction takes a significant amount of time.
Any plans to construct new flyovers?
The Hebbal flyover loop work has been cleared. Meetings have been held to fast-track the flyover work near Kanteerava Studios on Outer Ring Road. BDA is also going to develop a few more layouts. But with such projects, connectivity also has to go hand in hand. We still lack the cohesion of looking at the overall picture of growth.
Won’t better and more accessible footpaths solve traffic issues?
We don’t have a walking culture. We talk about it but don’t practise it. I have good footpaths in my constituency; but elsewhere, when no one walks on footpaths, they get encroached.
What is the current status of the Bengaluru Business Corridor?
Land acquisition work is going on in full swing.
Should we expect an escalation in cost, given that is prone to happen?
It has just started, so there is no escalation as of now. When a project gets delayed, cost escalation is normal. However, commuting will become much easier when the project is completed. For PRR, we have taken a loan of Rs 27,000 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).
Tell us about BDA setting a Guinness record by planting over 15 lakh saplings? How many saplings have survived? Does BDA have plans to develop parks?
We planted over 15,60,00 saplings in 245 acres of land across the city, of which 95% have survived. We have replaced plants that did not survive. Unlike Lalbagh or Cubbon Park, these plants are not planted in one stretch but in buffer zones, like a green belt in the Miyawaki style.
Does BDA have plans to develop parks?
We are making three to four parks similar to Lalbagh and Cubbon Park and are working with the Forest Department to get 200-300 acres.
As a four-time MLA, you were a frontrunner for a ministerial berth. Are you upset that you were not considered?
It is sad that eligible seniors, who have worked as disciplined soldiers for the party, have not been given a ministerial berth. Undoubtedly, I am an aspirant, and I deserve to be given the chance. I work hard, and give my best, and yet why they do not give me the chance is my question. In every department, seniority is considered; likewise, here also, seniority and achievement should be considered; otherwise, you are not encouraging others to come here (politics). Any organisation should inspire others to work for it, and it happens only when there is a system that takes care of all this. But in politics sometimes crash landing happens. I have to stand by the party’s high command even though it is not fair.
Have you evolved as a minority leader?
I do not want to be recognised as a leader of any particular community. I would like to be the leader of the entire society. I denied the position under the quota of any caste or community. I don’t want to be labelled a minority leader.
As the vice-president of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Executive Committee, what role do you think sports plays in decommunalising society?
Communalism comes into play when a person is not able to do anything by himself, when he has no capacity of his own. When someone has no eligibility at all, they find fault by pointing to caste. Only the weakest takes such measures to attract people. Sports is the best way to establish inclusiveness; everyone plays as a team, and there is no community or religion; anyone who is a good player is in the team.
Can you tell us about the Bharat Jodo Sangha?
The government is encouraging the youth to play different sports under this. We are creating around 100 sports areas in Bengaluru for football, cricket, kho-kho and more. Nobody looks at religion while making a team. This will also act as a diversion from drugs and other ill-habits. It will help bring youth to mainstream games and make them conscious about the needs of being a good player.