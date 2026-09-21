Express Dialogues |'BDA ready for vertical challenge to meet growing housing demand'

Despite the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s sprawl, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has completed its golden jubilee, is no small fish. Its chairman NA Haris is a seasoned and suave politician who knows his worth and minces no words when it comes to policy matters.

In a frank and candid interaction with The New Indian Express, he justifies the tunnel road project and the need for a toll for vehicles using this road. Nothing is free, he reminds the citizens. Here are excerpts from the interview:

What are the major changes and new initiatives being taken up by BDA after its completion of 50 years?

We are focusing on the Peripheral Ring Road (Bengaluru Business Corridor), the sky deck project and the cut-and-cover short tunnel project from Esteem Mall to Mehkri Circle. We have also taken up the construction of high-end apartments to compete with private builders and will offer them at affordable prices.

Two projects have been launched, while two are nearing completion. As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, BDA planted around 15.6 lakh saplings in 12 hours and achieved a Guinness World Record. Also, BDA’s grievance redressal system has become an open house.

How has the public grievance redressal system been improved?

So far, around 96 public grievance meetings have been held. We received nearly 7,000 complaints, of which around 5,000 have been resolved. BDA has now become 98% paperless. Complaints are scanned and processed digitally. We aim to resolve complaints within 30 days.