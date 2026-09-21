Former BJP MP Pratap Simha booked for provocative speech

MYSURU: An FIR has been registered against former BJP MP Pratap Simha and others at the T Narasipura Police Station in connection with an alleged provocative speech, obstruction of police duties and alleged threats made during a Ganeshotsava procession in T Narasipur last Friday.

Based on a suo motu case filed by T Narasipur police, he has been accused of making statements allegedly capable of disturbing public peace and promoting hostility between communities and castes.

He has been accused of making statements allegedly capable of disturbing public peace and promoting hostility between communities and castes. He was also accused of attempting to continue the procession beyond the permitted time in violation of regulations.

The former MP also allegedly criticised the functioning of police inspector Dhananjay. His alleged statement that “when our government comes to power, we will settle accounts for everything reportedly” triggered controversy and was viewed as a threat to the police.

Meanwhile, Simha alleged that the police inspector provoked Hindu organisations and Ganesha devotees, but an FIR was registered against him instead.Simha alleged that the inspector was responsible for provoking the situation and that the case against him was filed under pressure from Home Minister Priyank Kharge.