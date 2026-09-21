Karnataka Congress organisational exercise gains momentum

HUBBALLI: The exercise by Congress to strengthen its organisation in the state gathered momentum with party leaders, observers and functionaries meeting at the KPCC office to assess the progress of the ongoing organisation meeting.

At the meeting, held at the Bharat Jodo Convention Hall of the KPCC office in Bengaluru, leaders and workers shared their views on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots.

The KPCC team will go to each block and panchayat and propose names for district presidents. KPCC president BK Hariprasad told TNIE, “The process should be completed in about a month.”

Party leaders told the gathering that the feedback from local functionaries will be important in identifying organisational gaps and improving coordination between the state leadership and workers. The emphasis is on ensuring that the organisational expansion translates into a stronger and more active party network across Karnataka, they added.

AICC Secretary Gopinath Palaniappan, Rajya Sabha member Mansoor Ali Khan, former MPs VS Ugrappa and Muddahanumegowda, besides other party leaders and office-bearers, attended the meeting.

The exercise assumes significance as Congress seeks to consolidate its organisational machinery in Karnataka by engaging its cadre and local leadership in the process of restructuring and strengthening the party at various levels before the Assembly polls which are due in 2028.