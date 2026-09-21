Karnataka farmers block state highway, wait till CM DK Shivakumar meets them

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Thousands of farmers, who walked nearly 10km from Sangameshwara Pete to Balehonnur where Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was scheduled to address a convention, blocked Sringeri road and raised slogans venting their anger against the Dr K Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats.

They blocked the Sringeri State Highway and insisted that Shivakumar visit the protest site. They waited under the scorching sun since morning. But the CM’s helicopter landed at the helipad near Rambhapuri Mutt in the afternoon, and he first visited the mutt to seek the blessings of the seer, delaying his arrival at the convention venue.

But the farmers stayed put, insisting that the chief minister visit them. They warned that the road blockade will continue until he arrived. When Shivakumar finally reached the venue, he sought to calm the agitated farmers.

The CM said he had come with an open heart to understand the feelings of the farmers and provide appropriate responses during the Assembly session beginning on Monday. “My commitment has always been to improve the lives of farmers and bring positive change to your lives. I have never played the emotional card in politics. I practise politics for the welfare of farmers,” he said.