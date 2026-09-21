Karnataka LoP Ashoka seeks Rs 50,000 per acre drought relief

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka accused the Congress government of making announcements without taking adequate action as severe drought leaves farmers and rural people in distress. He demanded Rs 50,000 compensation per acre for crop loss and Rs 10 crore for each constituency facing drinking water shortage, including funds for emergency borewells.

Ashoka demanded a white paper on the state’s financial position and drought relief expenditure. He said that the State Government should disclose its treasury position, pending dues to departments and institutions, debt burden and the financial impact of the guarantee schemes. “The State Government should first release relief according to its own capacity and then seek additional assistance,” he said.

On the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats, he said the BJP would oppose excessive restrictions on agriculture, infrastructure and livelihoods in the Malnad region while supporting conservation of the Western Ghats. He said environmental protection and the interests of local residents must be balanced.

Ashoka criticised the decision to restrict the special Legislature session to three days. He said drought and the Kasturirangan report were important issues that required detailed discussion and demanded that the session be extended to at least one week.

He also sought clarity from the Congress on its stand on ‘Vande Mataram’, saying national symbols and the legacy of the freedom struggle should not become subjects of political controversy.