Man held for showing obscene content to minor in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly showing obscene content on his mobile phone to a minor girl in Old Hubballi. The incident came to light after the girl informed her parents about his behaviour, following which they approached the police.

According to police, the accused had gradually gained the confidence of the 10-year-old girl over the past few weeks by speaking to her regularly while she walked to school past his house. He would reportedly give her small amounts of money and ask her to purchase items for him.

Police identified the accused as Mazhid Nadaf (38), a resident of Old Hubballi and a daily-wage labourer. Investigators said he had allegedly made attempts to behave inappropriately with the child and had shown her obscene videos on his mobile phone with wrongful intentions.

After learning about the incident, the girl’s parents confronted the accused and later lodged a complaint at the Old Hubballi Police Station. The police subsequently took him into custody and launched an investigation. Officials said they are gathering further information about the accused and examining his background as part of the probe. Police also confirmed that the accused is a married man.

A city-based social activist said that while awareness programmes conducted by the police and the administration are important, parents should also remain vigilant about their children’s safety. “Parents should regularly interact with their children and be aware of their surroundings, friends and daily routines,” the activist said.