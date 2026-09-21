Poet Rao marks 80th b’day with anthology

BENGALURU: Veteran Kannada poet and Rajyotsava awardee BR Lakshman Rao released an anthology of his poems and his autobiography to commemorate his 80th birthday at the Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi, on Sunday. Director and actor TS Nagabharana, and journalist and writer Sandhya Rani unveiled the books.

While the anthology ‘Hakkege Banda Hakki’ (bird that returned to its nest) reflects his engagement with poetry over the decades, his autobiography ‘Adrushtavanthana Aatmakathe’ (autobiography of fortunate man) traces his personal, literary journey and brotherhood, offering insights into the experiences that shaped his writing so far. Rao, who is associated with Kannada literature for nearly six decades, writes with a blend of romanticism, humour and satire.

Nagabharana said, “People often overplay their lives in an attempt to make it interesting for the reader. But this autobiography stays grounded and connects with every reader, transporting them to various time periods and turning their memories into visual experiences.”