Spurious drug: Karnataka halts business with Pfizer depot

BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Sunday said the state has uncovered a large network involved in spurious medicines that has links with networks operating in other states. The investigation is under way and details will be made public after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its report.

He said action has been taken against several pharmacies and firms involved in the case. “Whoever they may be, however powerful they are, we will not spare anyone,” he said.

Additional Drug Controller Dr Umesh S said licences of 16 firms have been cancelled, while those of eight firms suspended for alleged violations. The punitive action covers both retail pharmacies and wholesalers, he said.

On action against Pfizer – a global pharma major – Umesh said the department has stopped business transactions at Pfizer’s C&F depot in Nelamangala until further orders. But the company’s drug stocks have not been seized, he said. “There is only one Pfizer C&F depot in the state, from where the stock is supplied to 14 other stockists across the state,” he said.

Action was taken against the depot as the spurious drugs that were seized recently had Pfizer labels. The company has not come forward to identify and recall its genuine products from the market. “Unless they identify their products, how can we tell which is spurious and which is not,” he asked.

The department has frozen the products. Those drugs that are not identified by the company as its own will be treated as spurious and action taken against those holding them, he added. There is no need for the public to panic as the same drug combinations manufactured by Pfizer are available from other pharmaceutical companies, he said.