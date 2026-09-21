Vande Mataram ends after 2 stanzas in Karnataka Assembly, Council; BJP legislators recite full version

BENGALURU: The BJP legislators recited the full version of Vande Mataram at the beginning of the Legislative Assembly and Council proceedings on Monday, when the recording that was officially played in the House ended after two stanzas.

The Karnataka government convened a three-day special legislative session to discuss severe drought prevailing in the state as well as the implications of Dr Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats.

The session at the Legislative Assembly started with Vande Mataram but it ended after rendering two paragraphs.

Soon after that, Speaker G S Patil allowed condolences to the prominent people.