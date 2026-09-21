Won’t take unilateral decisions on Kasturirangan report: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

SAKLESHPUR(HASSAN DISTRICT): Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the State Government would not take any hurried or unilateral decision on sensitive issues, including the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats. Shivakumar was speaking to reporters in Sakleshpur before seeking opinion from the public on the Kasturirangan report.

The CM said that the State Government is concerned about the livelihood of people living on the fringes of the Western Ghats. He said that the Union Government has issued draft notification and given time till September 27 to file objections.

“We are committed to protecting the interests of the people of the region. We had even refused to accept the report during the tenure of Siddaramaiah,” the CM said. He had visited Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, and Hassan and interacted with elected representatives and people about the pros and cons of the Kasturirangan report.

The CM said that the recommendations of the Kasturirangan report will be discussed in detail in the special Assembly session on Monday (September 21) after the Opposition leaders disrupted the recent monsoon session of the legislature by raising issues for their political gains.