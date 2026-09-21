Won’t take unilateral decisions on Kasturirangan report: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

SAKLESHPUR(HASSAN DISTRICT): Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the State Government would not take any hurried or unilateral decision on sensitive issues, including the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats. Shivakumar was speaking to reporters in Sakleshpur before seeking opinion from the public on the Kasturirangan report.
The CM said that the State Government is concerned about the livelihood of people living on the fringes of the Western Ghats. He said that the Union Government has issued draft notification and given time till September 27 to file objections.
“We are committed to protecting the interests of the people of the region. We had even refused to accept the report during the tenure of Siddaramaiah,” the CM said. He had visited Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Madikeri, and Hassan and interacted with elected representatives and people about the pros and cons of the Kasturirangan report.
The CM said that the recommendations of the Kasturirangan report will be discussed in detail in the special Assembly session on Monday (September 21) after the Opposition leaders disrupted the recent monsoon session of the legislature by raising issues for their political gains.
“Enough time was given to the Opposition to debate important issues. But they did not... they neglected the interests of people,” he added. Shivakumar expressed confidence that the special session will also discuss the prevailing drought in the state and the issues faced by farmers. There will be no calling attention or question hour in the special session, he added.
Shivakumar also hit out at Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy for raising issues only for political gains. The CM admitted that he had been running touring talkies, as Kumaraswamy had pointed out. “I come from an ordinary family, but, as HDK remarked, he seems to have far more experience than I do—as I assumed office only 100 days ago,” he said sarcastically, adding that he is ready to accept suggestions from Kumaraswamy if they are for people’s welfare.
“Power is not permanent. I will try to give good governance during my tenure as CM,” Shivakumar said, adding that human-elephant conflict plaguing Hassan region will be addressed. Also, a special package for Malnad will be announced in the future, he added.