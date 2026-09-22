Adopt Kerala model, conduct physical survey, says R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Monday urged the State Government to adopt the Kerala model and conduct a physical survey of areas covered under the Kasturirangan report. He also urged the State Government to constitute a legal team specialising in environment and forest matters and fight the matter legally.

Speaking on Day one of the three-day special session of the legislature convened to discuss the drought situation in the state and the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats ecologically sensitive areas (ESAs) in Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Ashoka pointed out that Karnataka has 1,576 villages covering 20,668 sq km under the ESA mentioned in the report, the largest among the states. In Maharashtra, it is 17,000 sq km, Kerala 9,000 sq km, Tamil Nadu 6,000 sq km, and Goa 1,400 sq km.

“The Kasturirangan committee used satellite imagery while conducting the survey, and because of this, coffee plantations, fields, areca farms, and other green patches are shown as forest. This has created problems for lakhs of farmers in 10 districts in Karnataka. This is a technical issue,” Ashoka said.

Further, Ashoka said that if the report is implemented, the State Government cannot even construct roads, repair bridges, lay drinking water pipes or provide electricity connections. “This is a nightmare for people and farmers from this region. If the forest department creates a buffer zone, the difficulties will increase further. The Kasturirangan report says every project must obtain permission from various departments. This will be disastrous for people in that region,” Ashoka added.