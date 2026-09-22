Bidadi Township row: Farmers go on hunger strike, block highway

BENGALURU: Farmers began an indefinite hunger strike on Monday, against the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district.

Thousands of farmers blocked the Bidadi-Harohalli Main Road and staged a protest by sitting on the road and parking bullock carts and tractors.

The Bidadi-Harohalli Main Road is a state highway, and several industries are located in the surrounding areas. The protesters demanded that the government immediately stop the land acquisition process for the controversial project.

While men sat on protest holding placards against the project, women agitators were seen holding brooms.

Speaking to TNIE, Prakash, a farmer from Byramangala village, said, “The farmers began an indefinite hunger strike today (Monday), and we have blocked the road. We attempted to put up a pandal on the

road, but the police stopped us from doing it. Despite the scorching heat and rain, we are continuing our protest, and there is no going back,” he said, adding, “The government has only two options, either watch the farmers die or return their land to them.”