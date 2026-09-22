CAG flags Rs 4.8k crore in inflated road projects across Karnataka

BENGALURU: A CAG compliance audit has uncovered widespread inaccuracies in road project cost estimates prepared by the Public Works Department, pointing to inefficient use of public funds across Karnataka’s road works portfolio.

The audit covered a total of 5,200 works executed in the selected divisions, carrying an estimated cost of Rs 16,858 crore. From this total number, auditors picked 367 works for detailed examination, together valued at Rs 5,174 crore. Scrutiny of these works revealed that a whopping 317 of them— accounting for roughly Rs 4,837 crore, or nearly 94% of the sampled value— carried inflated estimates.

The audit concluded that available road asset management data under Planning and Road Asset Management Centre (PRAMC) was not effectively utilised while preparing project estimates. It observed that the department could have made better use of existing materials such as excavated soil, wet mix macadam, and granular sub-base to bring down expenditure. The estimates were also found to contain inaccuracies, incorrect embankment calculations, and the adoption of an inappropriate tender premium.

Auditors further noted that departures from Indian Road Congress (IRC) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) guidelines led to design enhancements that went beyond functional needs, resulting in avoidable costs.

Certain discrepancies in the schedule of rates, including incorrect conversion factors and cost computations, were also found to have inflated the estimates and may have conferred undue benefit to contractors.