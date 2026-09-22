IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Karnataka

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for several districts across Karnataka, warning of continued rainfall. Bengaluru recorded 16.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, with the maximum temperature settling at 31°C.

The yellow alert was issued for Dakshin Kannada, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamrajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru rural and urban, Tumakuru and Ramanagara districts.

The IMD officials said the southwest monsoon was active over north interior Karnataka. The officials said most parts of the state have been experiencing rainfall because of the well-marked low-pressure area over east central and west central Bay of Bengal. There is also a cyclonic circulation which is likely to become a deep depression in the coming days.

There is also an upper air cyclonic circulation over central Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. There is also a trough over the south-east Arabian Sea and a well-marked low-pressure area across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and south-west Bay of Bengal. The official said that, under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall has been forecast over most parts of the state.