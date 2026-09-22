Karnataka HC forms SIT to probe KPSC scam, gives it 100 days to file report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the much-debated scam in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The SIT is led by senior IPS officer Alok Kumar, DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, with IPS officers Divya V Gopinath, Anup A Shetty, Kushal Chouksey and Kshama Mishra as members.

The court directed the State government to issue a notification declaring the SIT constituted to be a police station for the purpose of investigation. No officer or authority shall interfere with, impede or influence investigation entrusted to the SIT, the court ordered. Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order which was reserved after hearing the petition filed by MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) and All Karnataka State Students’ Association seeking that the KPSC scam probe be handed over to the CBI.

The court said the SIT shall undertake a “de novo” investigation into allegations on the recruitment of veterinary officers, which is being probed by the CID, and another crime before Vidhana Soudha police into irregularities in relation to the recruitment of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar’s daughter, and matters arising in the course of investigation.

The investigation shall not be confined or shackled by the persons named, the allegations made or contours perceived. If the evidence gathered during investigation reveals involvement of any other person, offence, transaction or act, having a nexus with the investigation, the SIT shall follow the evidence wherever it leads, in accordance with law, the court added.