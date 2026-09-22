Karnataka Lokayukta raid eight officers in DA case

Karnataka Lokayukta officials on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to eight government officials in connection with alleged possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, officials said.

The officials targeted include Darshan Gowda, FDA working in the Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner's office; retired BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Ranganath H M; District Registrar Sridevi, Bengaluru; and HR Ramesh, Municipal Commissioner, Madikeri.

The other officials are HESCOM AEE Kiran Kumar Baindur of Hubballi-Dharwad, GESCOM AEE Rajeshwari of Kalaburagi, Assistant Director in the Agriculture Department Manik Rao of Bidar, and Shivaraju, Hostel Superintendent in the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Mandya.

Lokayukta officials said the searches were part of a case concerning alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to the officials' known sources of income.

(With inputs from PTI)