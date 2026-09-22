Karnataka Lokayukta raid unearths district registrar’s Rs 6.8 crore DA

BENGALURU: The raid conducted by the Lokayukta police on Tuesday revealed that Sridevi, District Registrar, Basavanagudi in the city, who was previously working in Bengaluru South District, allegedly possessed Rs 6.80 crore in disproportionate assets (DA).

This is part of Rs 29.62 crore in assets allegedly acquired by all eight accused officials who were raided.

According to the official statement, among the total DA of Rs 6.80 crore, Sridevi was found with Rs 5.86 crore in immovable assets, including 2 sites, 2 houses, Rs 2.50 crore worth of agricultural land and a Rs 2.30 crore-worth garment factory. She also owned Rs 94.61 lakh movable assets, including Rs 30.87 lakh cash and Rs 35.58 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments.

The retired Assistant Engineer of GBA, Shivajinagar, H M Ranganath, allegedly possessed Rs 3.84 crore DA, including 2 sites, 4 houses, 9 acres 35 guntas of agricultural land, Rs 1.03 crore in cash, Rs 40 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments and Rs 1.42 crore in bank fixed deposits.