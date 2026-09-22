Rs 8.7-crore bridge lies unused near Karwar as CAG flags planning lapses

BENGALURU: A Rs 8.7-crore bridge sits unused near Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, simply because there are no access roads leading to it or away, connecting it to any roads. The bridge is meant to link Siddarnayawad village to Umblejoog village, and was completed in January 2022. The CAG found it non-operational.

A CAG compliance audit for the year ending March 2024 has flagged serious lapses in how a public works department planned and executed road and bridge projects, pointing to inflated cost estimates and poor use of existing materials.

It found the department had failed in proper road planning through Planning and Road Asset Management Centre (PRAMC) while preparing project estimates, did not cut costs by reusing material like excavated soil, wet mix macadam and granular sub-base already in hand.

Auditors also flagged inaccurate embankment calculations, excessive tender premiums, and departures from Indian Road Congress and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) design standards, that pushed up costs.

Errors in the Schedule of Rates, including wrong conversion factors, further inflated estimates, potentially benefiting contractors at public expense. Cost-saving alternatives such as cement-treated sub-base, reclaimed asphalt pavement and plastic-based bitumen roads were never explored, the report noted.