Siddaramaiah berates DCP over removal of his car near Vidhana Soudha

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah reportedly pulled up Vidhana Soudha DCP Yogesh after his car was removed from the Kengal Gate area, West Gate of Vidhana Soudha and sent to a parking facility on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Siddaramaiah was leaving Vidhana Soudha for Cauvery (his official residence) for lunch after attending the ongoing special session.

His car, which had been parked near the Kengal Gate, was reportedly moved on the instructions of the DCP.

When Siddaramaiah reached the gate, he had to wait for his car to be brought back. He subsequently summoned DCP Yogesh and questioned him over the decision to remove the vehicle.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah reprimanded the police officer and told him not to unnecessarily create issues.

He reportedly warned the DCP, saying, “You know there is a case against you. Don't do things unnecessarily. Be careful.”

The DCP reportedly apologised, saying, “Sorry, sir,” following which the matter ended.

Meanwhile Home Minister Priyank Kharge visited Siddaramaiah and pacified him.

Usually the CM D K Shivakumar's official car is allowed to park close by the West Gate, an official said.