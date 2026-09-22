Upper House debates Kasturirangan report for 10 hours, Government to reply today

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council discussed the implementation of the Kasturirangan report and its implications for residents and farmers of the Western Ghats for around 10 hours without a break on Monday. Chairman Saleem Ahmed stated that the State Government would respond to the discussion on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that Karnataka has repeatedly rejected the report, but the Centre has continued to issue draft notifications, making it necessary to take the matter to its logical conclusion. He said environmental protection and safeguarding of livelihoods of people living in the Western Ghats must go together.

The DCM said Karnataka had already protected large areas through forests, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and eco-sensitive zones. “The Centre’s repeated notifications are increasing the concern among people living in the Western Ghats,” he said.

Further, he said that the Kasturirangan report has been prepared based on satellite imagery, and the general view in the Malnad region is that it lacks a proper ground-level assessment, adding that only a physical survey can establish the actual ground realities.

Joining the discussion, BJP MLC CT Ravi recommended that physical surveys like how the Kerala state carried out, should be done, while pointing out that not all green areas identified were forests, and demanded clarity on the do’s and don’ts in the ecologically sensitive areas. He also advocated for a carrying-capacity-based development, assessing how much population, construction, tourism, industry and water use an area can sustainably support.