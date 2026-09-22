Vedike opposes AI replacing 3rd language

BENGALURU: Deshiya Bhasha Hitarakshana Vedike staged a protest here on Monday, opposing the state government’s intention to replace the third language in schools run by it with a subject on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Over 2,000 teachers participated in the protest. They called for resumption of recruitment of third language teachers.

They said a draft notification on “Karnataka Education Department Services (Public Instruction Department) (Recruitment to Certain Teaching Posts) (Special) Rules, 2026”, published by the government on July 14, sidelines languages such as Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Konkani, Tulu, Malayalam and Arabic being taught in its schools.

“This poses a serious threat to linguistic diversity and employment prospects of language teachers. Articles 29, 30, and 350A mandate protection of linguistic and cultural diversity and direct the states to provide students with education in their own languages.

Therefore, in a multilingual state like Karnataka, it is essential to ensure equal opportunities for all recognised languages,” stated a press release by the Vedike.

The Vedike, however, did not oppose AI as a subject in schools, saying it is a welcome development. “However, replacing the third language with AI as a subject is not appropriate from the perspective of education or India’s multilingual heritage.

Since AI is equally essential for students, it should be taught as a separate specialised or elective subject. This would enable students to acquire modern technological knowledge without compromising their language learning,” said Manjunatha D, state Vedike vice-president.